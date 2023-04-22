Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jose Miranda (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has an OPS of .511, fueled by an OBP of .271 and a team-best slugging percentage of .241 this season.
- In 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In seven games this year, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 20 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The seven strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.37 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kuhl (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.59 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.