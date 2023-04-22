Top Bucks vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at FTX Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks knocked off the Heat, 138-122, on Wednesday. Brook Lopez poured in a team-high 25 points for the Bucks, and added four rebounds and two assists. Jimmy Butler had 25 points, plus three rebounds and three assists, for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brook Lopez
|25
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Jrue Holiday
|24
|5
|11
|1
|0
|4
|Pat Connaughton
|22
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|25
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Bam Adebayo
|18
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gabe Vincent
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo posts 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.7 assists, shooting 55.3% from the field.
- Jrue Holiday averages a team-best 7.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Lopez puts up 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bobby Portis posts 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Grayson Allen averages 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.
- Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|17.6
|2.6
|5.1
|1
|0
|0.5
|Jrue Holiday
|MIL
|16.1
|4.6
|6.7
|0.9
|0.1
|1.9
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|12.2
|5.9
|2.2
|0.9
|0.1
|0
|Bobby Portis
|MIL
|15.9
|9.7
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|2.4
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|15.5
|4.8
|0.8
|0.5
|1.5
|0.5
|Tyler Herro
|MIA
|14.5
|2.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.1
|2.2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.