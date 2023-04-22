The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) have two players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo!

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Bucks beat the Heat 138-122 on Wednesday. Brook Lopez paced the Bucks in the win with 25 points, while Jimmy Butler put up 25 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.2 4.1 5.1 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks put up 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bucks have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 121 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 116.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Milwaukee hits 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 per game its opponents make at a 35.4% rate.

The Bucks' 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in the NBA, and the 109.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

The Heat have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, tallying 114.3 points per contest, 4.8 more than their season average of 109.5.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and allow 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5 220

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.