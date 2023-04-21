The Minnesota Timberwolves, Taurean Prince included, will be in action at 9:30 PM on Friday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 122-113 loss to the Nuggets (his last action) Prince posted 12 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Prince's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.1 11.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.6 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 13.1 15.8 PR -- 11.5 14.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 2



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 5.3% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging seven per contest.

He's taken 3.6 threes per game, or 7.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Prince's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league.

Taurean Prince vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 18 12 3 1 3 0 0 4/16/2023 21 0 0 2 0 0 0 2/7/2023 19 5 0 1 0 0 2 2/5/2023 26 9 4 2 1 1 1 1/18/2023 32 14 4 1 2 1 1

