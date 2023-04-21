Mike Conley and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.

Conley, in his previous game (April 19 loss against the Nuggets) posted 14 points and seven assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Conley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.9 14.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 5.5 6.7 4.5 PRA 22.5 21.3 22.2 PR -- 14.6 17.7 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Nuggets

Conley's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.

Giving up 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 38 14 1 7 2 0 0 4/16/2023 25 8 4 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 23 14 2 5 4 0 0 10/19/2022 32 13 2 8 2 1 2

