Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael A. Taylor -- batting .265 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 15 hits, which is tops among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .242 with five extra-base hits.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season (16.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.52 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
