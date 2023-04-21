Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco is back in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins and will face Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)
- Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
- In 60.6% of his games last year (63 of 104), Polanco had a base hit, and in 22 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco drove in a run in 33 of 104 games last year (31.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (14.4%).
- In 42.3% of his games last season (44 of 104), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (9.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.198
|.387
|OBP
|.308
|.447
|SLG
|.364
|17
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|31
|43/34
|K/BB
|52/31
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|33 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (60.0%)
|15 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.0%)
|21 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (46.0%)
|8 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (14.0%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
