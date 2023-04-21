The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .231 with a double, four home runs and three walks.
  • In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Gallo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 33.3% of his games this year, and 13.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gallo has picked up an RBI in three games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of them (33.3%).
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 8
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
