The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .207 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Correa has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).
  • In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this season (26.7%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 13
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
