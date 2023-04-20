The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has a double while batting .158.

Twice in 10 games this year, Castro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Castro has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings