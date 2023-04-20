Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael A. Taylor -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (15) this season while batting .242 with five extra-base hits.
- Taylor has had a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season (16.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.20 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
