Max Kepler -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .143.
  • Kepler has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Kepler has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 8
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 5.20 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
