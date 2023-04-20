Max Kepler -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .143.

Kepler has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 8 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

