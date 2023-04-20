Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Gallo -- 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .261 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (37.5%), homering in 16% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (three of eight), with two or more RBI three times (37.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
