Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are 20th in baseball with 17 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .359.

The Twins rank 27th in MLB with a .222 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 25th in runs scored with 67 (3.9 per game).

The Twins rank 28th in baseball with a .290 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 9.9 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.62).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (.999).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (3-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Ryan will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Yankees W 11-2 Away Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/14/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Away Louie Varland Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Away Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees L 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Chris Sale 4/19/2023 Red Sox - Away Joe Ryan Corey Kluber 4/20/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals - Home Kenta Maeda Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals - Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals - Home Sonny Gray Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees - Home Joe Ryan Jhony Brito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.