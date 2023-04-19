The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)

Timberwolves (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (222)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 39-41-2 mark from the Timberwolves.

Denver (10-12-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (43.5%) than Minnesota (2-2) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season.

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Timberwolves are 21-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is 18th (115.8 points conceded per game).

The Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA in assists (26.2 per game) in 2022-23.

The Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Minnesota attempts 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.

