Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has two home runs and a walk while batting .120.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In seven games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|7
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Kluber (0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 37-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
