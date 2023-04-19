On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .220 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Correa has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Correa has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 11 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings