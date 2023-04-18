When the Boston Red Sox (8-9) and Minnesota Twins (10-6) match up in the series opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday, April 18, Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Twins will send Sonny Gray to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (-110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (1-1, 11.25 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (2-0, 0.53 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

The Red Sox have a record of 6-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Twins had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Willi Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

