Tuesday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (8-9) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (10-6) at 7:10 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox and Sonny Gray (2-0) for the Minnesota Twins.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 3.9 runs per game (63 total), Minnesota is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Twins have the lowest ERA in baseball at 2.60.

Twins Schedule