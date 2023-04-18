Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 18 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .353.
- This season, Jeffers has posted at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.07 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .327 against him.
