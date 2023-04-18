Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jose Miranda -- batting .268 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has two doubles and five walks while hitting .226.
- Miranda has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Miranda has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has an 11.25 ERA and 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .327 to his opponents.
