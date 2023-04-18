The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .208.
  • Correa has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Correa has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 10
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 5.07 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Red Sox will send Sale (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .327 batting average against him.
