Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 17 showcases the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild meeting at 9:30 PM ET on . The Stars are favored (-145) against the Wild (+125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a record of 46-25-11 this season and are 12-11-23 in overtime contests.

Minnesota has earned 29 points (12-7-5) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

This season the Wild scored just one goal in 13 games and have gone 3-8-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has 19 points (9-7-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Wild have scored at least three goals 48 times, earning 75 points from those matchups (34-7-7).

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 46 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 22-14-5 (49 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Wild finished 23-10-6 in those contests (52 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.