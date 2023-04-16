Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET.

Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 16 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Minnesota is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

The Twins' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 63 (4.2 per game).

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 10.4 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 2.62.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just .948 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (1-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Lopez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees W 11-2 Away Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/14/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Away Louie Varland Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Away Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees - Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Sonny Gray Corey Kluber 4/19/2023 Red Sox - Away Joe Ryan Corey Kluber 4/20/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals - Home Kenta Maeda Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals - Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl

