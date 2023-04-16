The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 46 of 82 outings.

The average over/under for Minnesota's outings this season is 231.6, 7.1 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Minnesota has put together a 38-43-0 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves have been victorious in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Four of the Timberwolves' last 10 contests have hit the over.

This season, Minnesota is 17-23-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

