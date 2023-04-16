Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8)
|224.5
|-325
|+270
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|224.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|224.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|224.5
|-290
|+240
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams rack up a combined 231.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams surrender a combined 228.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.