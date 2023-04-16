Jose Miranda -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is batting .237 with two doubles and five walks.
  • Miranda is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Miranda has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.25 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
