Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Miranda -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is batting .237 with two doubles and five walks.
- Miranda is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Miranda has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
- Miranda has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.25 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
