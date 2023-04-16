Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is batting .227 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this year (27.3%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|9
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.25).
- The Yankees give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- Cole (3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.40), 13th in WHIP (.931), and 23rd in K/9 (10.2).
