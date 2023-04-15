Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (8-6) will host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (10-4) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, April 15, with a start time of 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (0-1, 5.87 ERA) vs Tyler Mahle - MIN (1-1, 4.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Twins and Yankees game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 7-4 (63.6%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Twins have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+280) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 13th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.