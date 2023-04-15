After hitting .171 with five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is hitting .255 with a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Larnach has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Larnach has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings