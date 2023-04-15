The Minnesota Twins and Nick Gordon, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon has a double and a walk while batting .100.
  • In three of 13 games this year, Gordon has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
  • In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • German (0-1) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
