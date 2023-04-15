Max Kepler is back in action for the Minnesota Twins against Domingo German and the New York YankeesApril 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 15 against the Marlins) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.

Kepler got a base hit in 57 out of 115 games last season (49.6%), with at least two hits in 26 of those contests (22.6%).

In eight of 115 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.0%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 25.2% of his games a year ago (29 of 115), Kepler plated a run. In nine of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored in 43 of 115 games last season (37.4%), including scoring more than once in 9.6% of his games (11 times).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 51 .213 AVG .244 .315 OBP .327 .356 SLG .337 18 XBH 10 6 HR 3 22 RBI 21 41/31 K/BB 25/19 1 SB 2 Home Away 64 GP 51 30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%) 24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

