On Saturday, Jose Miranda (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda has a double and five walks while hitting .232.
  • Miranda has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In four games this season, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Yankees will send German (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.