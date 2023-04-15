Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Yankees.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Correa has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Friday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
