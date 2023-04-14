After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .143 with a double.

Once in seven games this season, Castro produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Castro has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings