Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .143 with a double.
- Once in seven games this season, Castro produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Castro has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Cortes (2-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
