Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (8-5) against the Minnesota Twins (9-4) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 14.

The Yankees will give the nod to Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-0) against the Twins and Louie Varland.

Twins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Twins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 3-5-2 in its last 10 contests.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Minnesota this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (58 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 2.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule