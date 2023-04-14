The New York Yankees will look to Anthony Rizzo for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Twins and their foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in one of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by bookmakers in four of 13 chances this season.

The Twins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-2 5-2 6-3 3-1 9-3 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.