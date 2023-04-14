The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023

9:30 PM ET

ESPN

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Thunder 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Thunder have a 47-34-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-41-2 mark from the Timberwolves.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40.9% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (61.5%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Thunder are 22-30, while the Timberwolves are 21-18 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

So far this year, Minnesota is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 115.8 points per contest (18th-ranked).

This season, the Timberwolves rank eighth in the league in assists, delivering 26.2 per game.

The Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

This season, Minnesota has taken 61.9% two-pointers, accounting for 71.6% of the team's baskets. It has shot 38.1% three-pointers (28.4% of the team's baskets).

