Ryan Jeffers -- 2-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

In 31 of 67 games last year (46.3%) Jeffers got at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (17.9%) he picked up more than one.

In seven of 67 games last year, he hit a home run (10.4%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 25.4% of his games a season ago (17 of 67), Jeffers picked up an RBI. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

He came around to score in 19 of his 67 games a year ago (28.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (7.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 33 .230 AVG .188 .319 OBP .254 .380 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 16 28/13 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 34 18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%) 9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%) 7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

