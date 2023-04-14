On Friday, Michael A. Taylor (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs and seven RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor leads Minnesota with 12 hits, batting .255 this season with five extra-base hits.

Taylor has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

