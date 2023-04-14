Carlos Correa -- 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Correa has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Correa has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 7
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cortes (2-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
