After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 13 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
  • Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (nine of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Buxton has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
  • The Yankees surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to Cortes (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
