Thursday's game that pits the New York Yankees (8-4) versus the Minnesota Twins (8-4) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on April 13.

The Yankees will give the nod to Jhony Brito (2-0) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (2-0).

Twins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 3, Twins 1.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (47 total, 3.9 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 2.50 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule