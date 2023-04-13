(8-4) will square off against the (8-4) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 16 Ks, Joe Ryan will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Yankees have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (2-0, 0.90 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (2-0, 3.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 11 times and won eight, or 72.7%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Twins have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+155) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.