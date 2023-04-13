After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .391. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Larnach has picked up a hit in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Larnach has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 2.72 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Brito (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his third this season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
