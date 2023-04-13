The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is batting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Farmer has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees' 2.72 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.6 per game).
  • Brito (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
