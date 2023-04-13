Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (13) this season.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in nine of 11 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Brito (2-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.