Carlos Correa and Elvis Andrus will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with 10 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Minnesota is 24th in MLB, slugging .349.

The Twins' .228 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Minnesota scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (44 total, 4.0 per game).

The Twins' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Twins strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.64).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (.949).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third this season.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Gray will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 frames per outing).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros W 9-6 Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees - Away Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/14/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Mahle Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees - Away Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees - Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Sonny Gray Chris Sale

