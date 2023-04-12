On Wednesday, Trevor Larnach (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

Larnach has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Larnach has driven in a run in six games this year (54.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings