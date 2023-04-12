Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)
- Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Jeffers had a hit 31 times last year in 67 games (46.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He went yard in 10.4% of his games in 2022 (seven of 67), including 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers picked up an RBI in 17 of 67 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 28.4% of his games last year (19 of 67), with more than one run on five occasions (7.5%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.188
|.319
|OBP
|.254
|.380
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (38.2%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.6%)
|9 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|3 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.8%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (29.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Giolito (0-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
